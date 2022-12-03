FPL electric bills to rise in January

The new year will bring increases to your power bill.

In January, a $10 increase will be added to Florida Power & Light electric bills, but it will be offset by federal tax savings.

In February, the tax savings will go away, creating another increase.

Then in April, FPL is projecting another increase to recover from high fuel costs and hurricane adjustments from this past storm season.

Some of the rate hikes come from a built in, four-year agreement approved by the Florida Public Service Commission.

Other adjustments will help pay four additional solar power, underground lines and improvements to the power grid.

A 1,000 kwh monthly bill would rise from $120.67 in December to $130.23 the next month with the base rate increase and changes to the pass-through fees, the Palm Beach Post reported.

A spokesperson for FPL told WPTV's Jay Cashmere that "bill will be well below the national average."

On average, electricity users in Florida spend about $211 per month on electricity, which is 22% higher than the national average electric bill of $2,077, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

But Floridians have to contend with high electric bills in the summer.

Scripps Only Content 2022