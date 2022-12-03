Hit-and-run driver destroys portion of wall in Martin County

A driver in Martin County was arrested after deputies said he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a wall and took off.

The wreck happened Friday morning along the Green River Parkway.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Daniel L.B. Cole, 23, smashed into a section of the wall and landed in a resident's backyard.

After the wreck, Cole then backed out and took off.

Witnesses contacted authorities and gave a description of Cole's vehicle.

Deputies later spotted Cole, who they said was driving recklessly into an open gate at the Eagle Marsh community.

They followed Cole and said he attempted to conceal his vehicle in the backyard of a private home. It was there that "a line of patrol vehicles" blocked Cole from escaping and took him into custody.

He was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, possession of cannabis and driving on a suspended license for a third time.

The sheriff's office said that the number of hit-and-run crashes in the county has increased to the point where they have formed a task force aggressively addressing the issue and making arrests.

