No. 4 USC falls to Utah in Pac-12, all but ending CFP hope

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past fourth-ranked Southern California 47-24 to not only win the Pac-12 Championship, but all but end USC's College Football Playoff hopes.

The loss by the Trojans could open the way for Ohio State to find a way in the CFP.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is tackled by Utah safeties R.J. Hubert (11) and Cole Bishop (8) during the first half of the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas.

USC is fourth in the CFP rankings, the Buckeyes are one step behind. Utah is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of this outcome.

They are responsible for USC's only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

