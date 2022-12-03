Police: Hotel guest threatens employee with gun over broken television

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:10 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A St. Cloud man was arrested Friday after he allegedly pulled a handgun on an employee at a hotel, Palm Beach police said.

Joel D. Boudrie, 70, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibition of a firearm and battery, Palm Beach police posted on Facebook.

"Utilizing members of our Patrol Unit, Drone Unit, Tactical Response Team, and Hostage Negotiation Team, officers were able to ensure the safety of everyone in the building and bring this dangerous situation to a successful conclusion," police wrote.

Boudrie was booked into the Palm Beach Jail.

The incident occurred at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, according to the Palm Beach Daily News.

A hotel employee was called into the room to try to fix a malfunctioning television, Maj. John Scanlan said. While the worker was trying to get the TV to work, the guest "started a physical altercation" with the employee, and later pulled a handgun, police said.

Police contacted the guest and he surrendered without incident.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
Wrong-way crash in Lake Worth Beach leaves 1 dead
Man collapses, dies in Wellington shortly after being released from hospital
Boca Raton drug dealer sentenced to 16 years in federal prison

Latest News

FPL electric bills to rise in January
Herman says FAU 'this close' to winning championships again
DeSantis appoints 2 judges in Palm Beach County
Tests showed fecal coliform for 1 of 30 production wells in Boynton Beach