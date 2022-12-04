Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County

A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Orangewood Apartments near Gifford at about 9 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, a victim was located but later died from their injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Daughtery at 772-978-6240 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

