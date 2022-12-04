Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A person was fatally shot near an apartment complex in Indian River County on Saturday night, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to the Orangewood Apartments near Gifford at about 9 p.m. after receiving calls about a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, a victim was located but later died from their injuries.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the case to contact Detective Daughtery at 772-978-6240 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district

Latest News

Tampa police chief on leave after golf cart traffic stop
College Football Playoff set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
Thousands of 'nuisance alligators' are killed in Florida each year
Crews battle fire at 2-story building in downtown West Palm Beach