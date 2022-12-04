Man found shot to death on canal bank near Clewiston

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST
A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in western Palm Beach County, according to the sheriff's office.

The homicide occurred at about 7 a.m. in the 43700 block of Corkscrew Boulevard near Clewiston.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the victim was located on a canal bank and died from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what led up to the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

