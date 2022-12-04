Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district

Latest News

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders hired to help turn around Colorado
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to escape from LSU safety Major Burns (28) and...
No. 1 Georgia romps No. 11 LSU with 50-30 win in SEC title game
TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) kneels in the end zone after rushing for a touchdown in the...
No. 3 TCU loses 31-28 in OT to Kansas State in Big 12 title game
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) jumps as he scores a touchdown against Central Florida...
Tulane tops UCF 45-28 to win AAC