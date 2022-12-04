No. 13 Seminoles, Oklahoma to compete in Cheez-It Bowl

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
The Seminoles are staying in the Sunshine State for their bowl game.

No. 13 Florida State (9-3) will face Oklahoma (6-6) in the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, it was announced Sunday.

The game will kick off Dec. 29 at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Florida State has won five straight games and has one of the top offenses in the country, led by former Benjamin School standout Jordan Travis.

This will be the first bowl game for the Seminoles under third-year head coach Mike Norvell and first for the program since 2019. They'll look to cap their first winning season since 2017 by winning 10 games for the first time since beating Michigan in the Orange Bowl in 2016.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is trying to avoid its first losing season since 1998 – the year before former head coach Bob Stoops got to Norman.

Florida State has won all three previous appearances in the game, most recently in 2011 against Notre Dame when it was known as the Champs Sports Bowl. The Seminoles also won the 2008 Champs Sports Bowl against Wisconsin and the inaugural game in 1990, when it was known as the Blockbuster Bowl and played in South Florida.

The late Bobby Bowden's first bowl win as head coach of the Seminoles came in Orlando against Texas Tech in the Tangerine Bowl.

The Seminoles are 1-6 all-time against the Sooners. Florida State hasn't beaten Oklahoma since their first meeting – a 36-19 win in the 1965 Gator Bowl.

Oklahoma defeated Florida State 13-2 in the Orange Bowl during Stoops' second season in 2000 to win the national championship.

