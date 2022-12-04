Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach

A holiday grinch is on the loose in Lake Worth Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood.

The thefts occurred Nov. 30 between 3:30 a.m. and 4 a.m.

A man was spotted stealing multiple holiday decorations from a neighborhood in Lake Worth Beach on Nov. 30, 2022.

Authorities said the crook stole decorations that were located in the median of South Palm Way, yards of residents and businesses.

The thief drove a dark-colored Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse and placed all of the stolen inflatables inside the vehicle and fled.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

