Suspect wanted in shooting at Stuart apartment complex

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are looking for a man who they said shot a person at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday.

Investigators said Ri'ahj Lee Thomas entered an apartment at The Crossings at Indian Run and shot a resident.

The complex is located near Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

Thomas is wanted for questioning in the shooting.

Police asked the public to call 911 immediately if they see Thomas and not to approach him.

Authorities have not offered any other details on the shooting and have not released the condition of the victim.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie
McDonald's employees in Atlanta helped a family deliver a baby. (WXIA, PROVIDED STILL PHOTOS,...
McDonald’s employees help deliver baby in restaurant bathroom
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district

Latest News

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs with the ball as Purdue safety Sanoussi Kane...
No. 2 Michigan beats Purdue 43-22 for Big Ten crown
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) celebrates after his touchdown with offensive lineman...
Klubnik, No. 10 Clemson thump No. 10 UNC for ACC title
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders surveys his players during warmups prior to the...
Deion Sanders hired to help turn around Colorado
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) tries to escape from LSU safety Major Burns (28) and...
No. 1 Georgia romps No. 11 LSU with 50-30 win in SEC title game