Chilly mornings, low humidity this week

Tuesday will be another chilly start to the day, but not as cool as Monday morning.

Morning lows in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Mostly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday through Friday, wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Keeping it mainly dry with only a few spotty showers possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and rain chances staying low.

