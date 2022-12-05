Chilly mornings, low humidity this week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Tuesday will be another chilly start to the day, but not as cool as Monday morning.

Morning lows in the low to mid-60s and afternoon highs will be in the low 80s. Mostly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday through Friday, wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Keeping it mainly dry with only a few spotty showers possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and rain chances staying low.

