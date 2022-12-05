Chilly start to Monday, low humidity all week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It's a chilly start to Monday in South Florida with temperatures down to the low to mid 60s and upper 50s around the lake under mostly clear skies.

Monday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, mostly sunny, and mainly dry.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Tuesday, another chilly start to the day, but not as cool as Monday morning. Morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny with only a slim chance for an isolated shower.

Wednesday through Friday, wake-up temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Keeping it mainly dry with only a few spotty showers possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and rain chances staying low.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Rights of same-sex couples, state lawmakers on the line at Supreme Court
The United States Postal Service logo is shown on the sides of delivery vans headed out from...
Tips to protect yourself from mail theft this holiday season
Toledo head coach Jason Candle is presented the championship trophy by commissioner Jon...
Jason Candle leads Toledo back to Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Gators get Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl