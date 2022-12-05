Escaped inmate captured in Indian River County

An inmate who escaped in Central Florida was caught Sunday in Indian River County.

The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that the escaped prisoner, Edward Saucier, was possibly in the area.

Saucier was recently sentenced to two years in state prison for committing multiple burglaries in Indian River County.

The sheriff's office said that Saucier cut off his ankle monitor and escaped the Florida Department of Corrections in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday.

Investigators said they were able to track him to the area of 6400 48th Ave.

Saucier was found hiding in a wooded area where he was arrested and transported to the Indian River County Jail.

