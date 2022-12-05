Gators get Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Gators are headed to Nevada for the first time in school history.

Florida (6-6) and Oregon State (9-3) are set to meet for the first time Dec. 17 in the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Gators qualified for a bowl game in their first season under head coach Billy Napier despite losing to Vanderbilt and Florida State to end the regular season.

Conversely, the Beavers have won three straight, including a victory over rival Oregon. Their nine wins are the most since 2012.

This is the second time the Gators will play a Pacific 12 Conference team this season. Florida upset then-No. 7 Utah 29-26 in Gainesville in the season opener for both teams.

The eventual Pac-12 champions defeated Oregon State 42-16 in October.

