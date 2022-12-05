Jason Candle leads Toledo back to Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty

Toledo head coach Jason Candle is presented the championship trophy by commissioner Jon...
Toledo head coach Jason Candle is presented the championship trophy by commissioner Jon Steinbrecher after the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Ohio, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jason Candle and Toledo will be returning to where it all began.

The Rockets will face Liberty in the Dec. 20 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Toledo (8-5) is fresh off defeating Ohio 17-7 to win its second MAC championship under Candle.

For Candle, it'll be his first trip back to Boca Raton since replacing Matt Campbell before the 2015 game.

Candle has taken the Rockets to four bowl games in the seven seasons since the 32-17 victory over Temple in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl, but Toledo didn't win any of them.

Liberty (8-4), meanwhile, will look to remain perfect in its bowl history.

Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett scrambles with the ball during the second half against...
Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett scrambles with the ball during the second half against Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Hartford, Conn.

Although Liberty has hired former Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell to take over after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, the Flames will be led by interim head coach Josh Aldridge for the bowl game.

The Flames flamed out after an 8-1 start to the season and a top 25 ranking, losing to Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State each of the last three weeks.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district

Latest News

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA...
Gators get Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
Mobile home fire near West Palm Beach sends person to hospital
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice...
No. 13 Seminoles, Oklahoma to compete in Cheez-It Bowl