Jason Candle leads Toledo back to Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty

Jason Candle and Toledo will be returning to where it all began.

The Rockets will face Liberty in the Dec. 20 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on the campus of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton.

Toledo (8-5) is fresh off defeating Ohio 17-7 to win its second MAC championship under Candle.

For Candle, it'll be his first trip back to Boca Raton since replacing Matt Campbell before the 2015 game.

Candle has taken the Rockets to four bowl games in the seven seasons since the 32-17 victory over Temple in the 2015 Boca Raton Bowl, but Toledo didn't win any of them.

Liberty (8-4), meanwhile, will look to remain perfect in its bowl history.

Liberty quarterback Johnathan Bennett scrambles with the ball during the second half against Connecticut, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Hartford, Conn.

Although Liberty has hired former Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell to take over after Hugh Freeze left for Auburn, the Flames will be led by interim head coach Josh Aldridge for the bowl game.

The Flames flamed out after an 8-1 start to the season and a top 25 ranking, losing to Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State each of the last three weeks.

