Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County detectives said an "ongoing dispute" between neighbors ended with an elderly couple gunned down over the weekend.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Hugh Hootman, 75, is under arrest for two counts of first-degree murder in the killings of Ginger Wallace, 81, and her husband, Henry Wallace, also 81.

The sheriff's office said Hootman shot and killed the couple just after 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cedar Pointe condominiums, a 55-and-older community located on East Ocean Boulevard near Stuart.

In a Facebook post, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said an "ongoing dispute appeared to be at the center of the killings."

Hootman lived in a condominium above the victims, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district
Fatal shooting investigated near apartments in Indian River County

Latest News

Nonprofit group pushes forward despite fire
Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Turnpike in western Lake Worth
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Rights of same-sex couples, state lawmakers on the line at Supreme Court
The United States Postal Service logo is shown on the sides of delivery vans headed out from...
Tips to protect yourself from mail theft this holiday season