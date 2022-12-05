Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Turnpike in western Lake Worth

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:08 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in western Lake Worth on Monday morning.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 89, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, in a construction zone on the Turnpike.

An overturned tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike southbound at mile marker 89, just north of...
An overturned tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike southbound at mile marker 89, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard in western Lake Worth, Dec. 5, 2022.

There are big delays between Lake Worth Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Southbound traffic is getting around the crash by using the shoulder, and there are backups in the northbound lanes as well.

Southbound drivers are advised to exit the Turnpike at Lake Worth Road, or use Interstate 95, Jog Road, Military Trail, or Congress Avenue if you need to head south.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
DeSantis refutes 'U-turn' on Disney's special district
USPIS offering up to $50K reward in robbery of mail carrier in Port St. Lucie

Latest News

FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Rights of same-sex couples, state lawmakers on the line at Supreme Court
The United States Postal Service logo is shown on the sides of delivery vans headed out from...
Tips to protect yourself from mail theft this holiday season
Chilly start to Monday, low humidity all week
Toledo head coach Jason Candle is presented the championship trophy by commissioner Jon...
Jason Candle leads Toledo back to Boca Raton Bowl against Liberty