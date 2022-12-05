Overturned tractor-trailer causes delays on Turnpike in western Lake Worth

An overturned tractor-trailer is causing major delays in the southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in western Lake Worth on Monday morning.

The wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 89, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, in a construction zone on the Turnpike.

An overturned tractor-trailer on Florida's Turnpike southbound at mile marker 89, just north of Boynton Beach Boulevard in western Lake Worth, Dec. 5, 2022.

There are big delays between Lake Worth Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard.

Southbound traffic is getting around the crash by using the shoulder, and there are backups in the northbound lanes as well.

Southbound drivers are advised to exit the Turnpike at Lake Worth Road, or use Interstate 95, Jog Road, Military Trail, or Congress Avenue if you need to head south.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

