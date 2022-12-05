Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting

One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 650 block of 54th Street.

A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police did not say which school was put on lockdown.

"There was a fight ... between the victim and the suspect that ended up with the victim getting shot," Jachles said. "The suspect fled the scene. The victim and the suspect were known to each other, so there's no threat to the neighborhood."

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, but police said he later died.

Police said one person was detained after the shooting.

