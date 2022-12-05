Person taken to hospital, later dies following West Palm Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was killed after a shooting Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach, police said.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 650 block of 54th Street.

A nearby school was briefly put on lockdown. Police did not say which school was put on lockdown.

"There was a fight ... between the victim and the suspect that ended up with the victim getting shot," Jachles said. "The suspect fled the scene. The victim and the suspect were known to each other, so there's no threat to the neighborhood."

One person was taken to the hospital but later died after a shooting in West Palm Beach on Dec....
One person was taken to the hospital but later died after a shooting in West Palm Beach on Dec. 5, 2022.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, but police said he later died.

Police said one person was detained after the shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Elderly couple shot dead outside Martin County condominium
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'
'He is our everything:' Family of man burned in I-95 crash asks for support
Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say

Latest News

Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints
Shark bacteria bank helps Palm Beach Co. doctors give precise care
Second property insurance session looms, 'system reform' promised
Salon owner forced to spend thousands on expired permits she never knew about
Amazon employees can get free education at Palm Beach State College