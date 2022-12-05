Shooting in West Palm Beach sends victim to hospital

A shooting in West Palm Beach sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 650 block of 54th Street.

A nearby school was put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted. Police did not say which school was put on lockdown.

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in West Palm Beach on Dec. 5, 2022.

The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2022