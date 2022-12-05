Shooting in West Palm Beach sends victim to hospital
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A shooting in West Palm Beach sent a person to the hospital Monday afternoon, police said.
Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 650 block of 54th Street.
A nearby school was put on lockdown, but that has since been lifted. Police did not say which school was put on lockdown.
The victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center. Their condition has not been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
