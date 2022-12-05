South Korea says North Korea fired artillery rounds near border

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives a lecture at the Central Cadres Training School in North Korea on Oct. 17, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea’s military on Monday said North Korea fired about 130 suspected artillery rounds into the water near their western and eastern sea borders, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the weapons fell within the northern side of buffer zones created under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement to reduce military tensions. There were no immediate reports of shells falling inside South Korean territorial waters.

It was not immediately clear when the incident occurred, and further details were not provided.

South Korea’s military said it communicated a verbal warning to North Korea over the firings and urged it to abide by the agreement.

