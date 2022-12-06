$10K reward offered after 27 firearms stolen from pawnshop

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two people are wanted after multiple firearms were stolen last month from a pawnshop in Okeechobee County.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, announced Monday a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 28 just before 4:30 a.m. at the Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry located at 119 South Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee.

Once inside, one of the thieves fired twice into the display cases to gain access to the firearms.

Investigators said a total of 27 weapons were stolen.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'

Latest News

All I-95 southbound lanes closed in Indian River County after crash
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
Law enforcement investigators exit Club Q, the site of a weekend mass shooting, on Tuesday,...
Colorado LGBTQ night club shooting suspect charged with hate crimes
Suspect's wife in 911 call: 'My husband just shot 2 people'