CDC sees rise in flu cases in US as hospitalizations spike

FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
FILE - A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center where they were offering members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lynwood, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits the previous week were due to flu-like illnesses. That's as high as the peak of the 2017-18 flu season and higher than any season since. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that flu cases in the U.S. are on the rise.

During a news briefing with reporters, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the rise of hospitalizations in the U.S. are the most they've seen.

Last week, the CDC reported nearly 20,000 patients were admitted to hospitals, which is more than double from the week before.

According to the CDC, 7.5% of patients experiencing flu-like illnesses visited a healthcare provider last week, which is the highest level the CDC has seen in the last decade.

Walensky added that two more children died from the flu last week, bringing the total to 14 children to die this flu season.

According to the CDC, they estimate that 78,000 patients have been hospitalized already this flu season.

"Of influenza A viruses detected and subtyped this season, 79% have been influenza A(H3N2) and 21% have been influenza A(H1N1)," the CDC said.

The influenza outbreak comes as the CDC is also seeing a rise in respiratory diseases such as a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The CDC recommends that everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine yearly.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida Power and Light electric bills to rise in January
Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Martin Co. man shot, killed neighbors after 'ongoing dispute,' authorities say
Stuart police chief calls 3 shootings in 1 day 'unprecedented'

Latest News

This image released by Peanuts Worldwide shows promotional art for the 1965 animated TV...
Jazzy 'Charlie Brown Christmas' swings on after 57 years
Mostly sunny, low humidity on Tuesday
Therapist shares how to manage mental health, guns
Family seeks information on shooting death of man in Clewiston