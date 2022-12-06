Family seeks information on shooting death of man in Clewiston

A family in western Palm Beach County is seeking justice after finding their loved one's body in a canal bank.

Family members identified the victim as 25-year-old Jose Reyes of Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said he died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Reyna Martinez, the victim's sister, says he was shot during a birthday party near a home in unincorporated Clewiston along Corkscrew Boulevard late Saturday night.

"He was the only boy at home, he was the main one that was taking care of us, the household and now we don’t have no one to look after us," Martinez said.

Early Sunday morning, she told WPTV, she got a call saying her brother had gone missing. Hours later she and other family members found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

"To be honest you don’t you have to be a nasty human being to do something like that," she said.

Detectives are still investigating a motive, but Martinez says the incident stems from a shooting last year involving another family member.

"Me and Jose are eyewitnesses to another case so I'm thinking what comes to mind is getting rid of Jose and we have a witness less," she said.

It’s still not clear who pulled trigger. Loved ones are hoping someone with information will come forward and speak up.

"My brother didn’t deserve to get killed that way," Martinez said.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what led up to the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

