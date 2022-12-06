Food banks express concern amid holiday season

With the holidays here and inflation hitting families hard, local food banks are worried about being able to keep up with demand in the weeks to come.

The founder of Eat Better Live Better, Debra Tendrich, told WPTV that the cost to stock the shelves has doubled in recent months.

But even more worrisome is that she said the need has doubled as well.

"The amount of people who needed help during COVID could not compete with the amount of people needing help during this inflation," Tendrich said.

Debra Tendrich explains how the current economic climate is impacting people worse than during the pandemic.

Marie Louissius stopped in for food on Tuesday. She said she depends on Eat Better Live Better to feed her are her five children after she lost her job.

"They eat all the time, every minute," Louissius said. "I'm looking for a job. Sometimes you don't have too much money."

She said she's worried about having so many mouths to feed during the holidays since her children will not have access to school meals.

Marie Louissius is among the Palm Beach County residents who say they need food banks to provide for their families.

Tendrich said they are worried too.

"The demand is higher. The cost is higher, and anxiety sets in for families when they may not be able to have enough resources to be able to provide a holiday meal for their family," Tendrich said. "It's very hard to have a special moment, a special memory, with your family if your plates are empty."

Click here to donate or volunteer with Eat Better Live Better.

