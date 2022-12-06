Palm Beach County commissioners debate future of Agricultural Reserve

Construction is booming in Palm Beach County with new housing developments, shopping and entertainment districts.

However, what some may see as progress others may call a broken promise.

One area seeing pressure to develop is known as the Agricultural Reserve, an area stretching for miles in areas west of Florida's Turnpike, including near Delray Beach.

The land is something that Kay Gate said that she and others voted for in 1999.

"Over 70% of the county voted to say they wanted agriculture and sensitive lands preserved, and you're here to make sure that continues to happen," Gate said at Palm Beach County Commission's meeting held Tuesday.

Kay Gate is among the Palm Beach County residents in favor of continuing to protect the Agriculture Reserve.

That is the dilemma facing commissioners.

There is a proposal to build housing in an area where development seems to be swelling up all around it.

Even one of the owners of the land said at Tuesday's meeting that he can't farm it anymore and it has a better use.

"Right now, there's a thousand people that work at Delray Marketplace," the property owner said. "The average commute is 15 miles., so they don't live in the Ag Reserve. They need a place to live," the owner said.

The land in question is known as the Brookside property, which is located just north of the Delray Marketplace.

Former Palm Beach County Commissioner Karen Marcus speaks about the future of the Agricultural Reserve.

Opponents include former Palm Beach County Commissioner Karen Marcus, who was in office when the land was bought and set aside.

"The big issue that needs to be resolved is, not just for the Ag Reserve but for the entire county, is conservation easements and what they mean," Marcus said.

The process has frustrated landowners and developers who said they haven’t even been able to present their proposals.

Commissioners for the most part said they are not in favor of allowing the land designation to change but will sit down with both sides in the spring to talk it over, knowing the pressure to develop more in the county won't let up.

Scripps Only Content 2022