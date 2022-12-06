Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment

A suspect in the fatal shooting of another man in West Palm Beach was arrested after he fled to neighboring Riviera Beach, where he hid in an apartment to avoid being captured, police said.

Reginald Davilman, 40, was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a West Palm Beach police arrest report, Davilman was seen on surveillance video getting away in a gray or silver Nissan Altima after a man was shot to death in the 600 block of 54th Street.

Detective Darrin MacCarthy said the getaway vehicle was seen a short time later in the 700 block of 58th Street, but when police conducted a traffic stop, Davilman ran off and into the city of Riviera Beach.

There, MacCarthy said, Davilman got into the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked in the 500 block of West First Street.

"The operator of this vehicle stated the suspect asked her to drive away because the police were chasing him," MacCarthy wrote in the report. "When she refused, he exited and forced his way" inside a nearby apartment "in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody."

MacCarthy said Davilman tried to hide inside the apartment before eventually jumping out of the window. He was finally taken into custody and identified by a witness in a photographic lineup, MacCarthy said.

The 39-year-old victim was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was being withheld by police, citing Marsy's Law.

A motive for the shooting wasn't revealed.

