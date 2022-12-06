Program offers up to $15,000 for low-income residents to replace HVAC

Up to $15,000 is available for low-income residents to replace home air conditioning systems.

The crisis Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Replacement Program, through Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, is available to homeowners in need of replacing their HVAC systems.

Palm Beach County residents must be eligible below 60% of the state median income of $57,703 or150% poverty level and show they are in a crisis situation. In the United States, poverty levels range from $18,310 for one person to $46,630 for a family of eight.

Completed applications must show one or more of the following:

The HVAC system no longer cools

The HVAC unit is 10 years or older

High energy bills proof.

Life-threatening environment via a doctor's statement

For more information and to apply, visit For help with the application, call the Palm Beach County Community Services Department Programs Call Center at 833-CSD-WILL.

Scripps Only Content 2022