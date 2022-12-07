Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach

Iguanas can cause all kinds of problems in South Florida — including causing power outages.

The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana. The issue occurred at the city's Sixth Avenue substation.

The city said that the outage was affecting customers in the South East area of their service area.

LWB Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage caused by an iguana at our 6th Ave Substation. This outage is effecting customers in the South East area of our service territory. Our teams are working hard to repair the damage and restore the system. pic.twitter.com/by3FwTjCoE — Lake Worth Beach (@LakeWorthBchPBC) December 7, 2022

Officials said the Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility was working to repair the damage and restore the system.

They did not elaborate on how the iguana caused the outage.

The city did not say how many customers were impacted.

Green iguanas are not native to Florida and can also cause damage to residential and commercial landscape vegetation, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In addition, wildlife experts say the reptiles can cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks.

