Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Iguanas can cause all kinds of problems in South Florida — including causing power outages.

The city of Lake Worth Beach tweeted late Wednesday morning that there was a large-scale outage caused by an iguana. The issue occurred at the city's Sixth Avenue substation.

The city said that the outage was affecting customers in the South East area of their service area.

Officials said the Lake Worth Beach Electric Utility was working to repair the damage and restore the system.

They did not elaborate on how the iguana caused the outage.

The city did not say how many customers were impacted.

Click here to track outages.

Green iguanas are not native to Florida and can also cause damage to residential and commercial landscape vegetation, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

In addition, wildlife experts say the reptiles can cause damage to infrastructure by digging burrows that erode and collapse sidewalks, foundations, seawalls, berms and canal banks.

