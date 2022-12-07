Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:30 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger.

"And that was the last thing he said to me, 'I love you, hope you have a great day, I got to get back to work,' '' Judah said tearfully.

Granger, 50, was well loved throughout his community and known for his bright smile and kind heart.

"He would light up the whole room when he walked in, he was just a really go getter and hard worker," Judah said.

His sister-in-law, Brandi Granger, shared the same sentiment, adding he always put his family first.

"He was the kindest person you've ever met. He literally wanted to make friends with anybody and everybody he met. You know just anywhere. And everybody knew him," said Granger.

Last Wednesday, Granger disappeared from work in Sebastian, sparking a massive search effort from residents, nonprofit groups and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. He was last seen walking in the area of 10300 102nd Terrace.

His remains were found Sunday in a ditch after water subsided near the north county shooting range

Although the circumstances surrounding his death are still unclear, investigators believe it was health related.

"He had had a stroke about seven months ago," Granger said. "And he said he hadn't been feeling well. He did have an accident on his bike a few weeks prior. So we're not sure yet."

An autopsy was performed Tuesday.

As loved ones wait on the official cause of death, they will continue to remember the good times they shared.

"He was always happy he loved life," said Judah.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Public Pub, Granger's favorite restaurant.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
Study: Florida No. 2 in nation for most HOA complaints

Latest News

Doc's restaurant to reopen with historic designation
Vero Beach approves plans to expand Municipal Marina
Man found shot dead in car at apartment complex
Gunta to replace retiring Alsono as Palm Beach County health director