Internet connectivity issues impacting Palm Beach County schools

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
An internet connectivity issue has impacted the School District of Palm Beach County this week, WPTV has learned.

The internet problem appears to be plaguing many schools and buildings throughout the district, impacting everything from testing to email access.

School board member Alexandria Ayala spoke to WPTV before Wednesday's meeting and said the spotty Internet issues are impacting her as well.

Ayala said the district's information technology department is working to resolve the issue.

"There is no imminent resolution that we are able to find," Ayala said. "There seems to be something wrong with our connectivity, so we may need a deeper dive, but it's been incredibly disruptive to a lot of our processes over the past few days and I know a lot of our teachers have their Google classrooms and tablets and everything is so connected."

Ayala said there is no evidence of any kind of security breach.

"The school district's IT division is working diligently on a resolution with our internet vendor to solve technical issues, on both sides, that have caused intermittent connectivity issues this week," the School District of Palm Beach County said in a statement. "Progress monitoring state assessments on some campuses was interrupted as a result of the connectivity issue. The district has suspended state testing for the remainder of the week and is working with the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) to ensure that all students are able to finish testing."

