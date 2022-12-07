Man arrested in shooting at Stuart apartment

A Fort Pierce man wanted in a shooting at an apartment complex in Stuart on Saturday was arrested Tuesday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

Ri-Ahj Lee Thomas, 20, surrendered to Martin County Sheriff’s warrants detectives and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task force after the Martin County home he was hiding became surrounded by law enforcement, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

Investigators said Thomas entered an apartment at The Crossings at Indian Run and shot a resident. The complex is located near Southeast Indian Street and Southeast Willoughby Boulevard.

He also was wanted for several violent crimes in Martin County and throughout the Treasure Coast.

Also assisting were the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, Stuart Police Department, Port St. Lucie Police Department, Fort Pierce Police Department.

"Through this collective effort, and with the help from the community, we removed this violent individual from the streets of this Treasure Coast," the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.

