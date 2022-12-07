Man found shot dead in car at apartment complex

An adult man was found shot dead in a car at an apartment complex on Haverhill Drive, West Palm Beach police said Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m., at 5560 North Haverhill Drive, west of Military Trail.

The shooting was near Foodtown Supermarket and the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches.

West Palm Beach spokesman Mike Jachles says the shooting doesn't appear to be random.

This is a breaking story and will be updated

Scripps Only Content 2022