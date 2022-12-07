Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say

A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.

The West Palm Beach Police Department said the "targeted attack" happened at 9 p.m. at the Parkside Residences in the 5500 block of North Haverhill Road, just west of Military Trail.

Police said the victim, a 36-year-old man, was driving a SUV near the complex's clubhouse when a gunman suddenly opened fire.

"The victim was able to drive a short distance, probably 30 to 50 yards, before crashing into a pole," said Mike Jachles, the public information officer for the West Palm Beach Police Department. "The shooter then continued on, basically executing the victim. He walked up and shot him repeatedly through the passenger side."

The shooter then ran off into the apartment complex, and is still on the run as of Wednesday morning.

Jachles, however, said there's "no danger to the general public."

"Pretty brazen, pretty bold, pretty violent," Jachles said. "This was not a random attack. The victim appears to have been targeted."

If you know who the gunman is, call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

