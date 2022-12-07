McCammon honored by C-USA coaches after topping 1,000 rushing yards

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) hands off the ball to FAU running back Larry McCammon (3)...
FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) hands off the ball to FAU running back Larry McCammon (3) during an NCAA football game against UCF on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida Atlantic running back Larry McCammon III was named a first-team All-Conference USA selection Tuesday.

McCammon became the first FAU player to record more than 1,000 rushing yards since Devin Singletary in 2018.

The senior from Alabama recorded a team-leading 1,005 yards on 94 carries and scored seven touchdowns. He also had 15 receptions for 165 yards and a score.

McCammon was the lone FAU player represented on the C-USA first or second teams, as selected by the league's 11 head coaches.

FAU's second-team selections were offensive lineman Brendan Bordner and defensive lineman Evan Anderson. Bordner started all 12 games for the Owls, while Anderson had 27 total tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, despite limited playing time.

The Owls missed out on a bowl game for the second consecutive season. FAU fired Willie Taggart and has hired former Texas and Houston head coach Tom Herman to lead the Owls in 2023.

