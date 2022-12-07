Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office outlines benefits of Tasers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

During a recent incident in Okeechobee County, sheriff deputies said they opted to use a Taser to de-escalate a situation.

According to the spokesperson for the department, a woman came at the deputies with two knives and they deployed a taser to get her under control.

That prompted WPTV to inquire about the use of force in their department and how that has changed in recent years.

Just 12 years ago, using a Taser wasn't even an option for Okeechobee County sheriff's deputies.

Deputy Jack Nash discusses how Tasers have helped law enforcement in Okeechobee County.
Deputy Jack Nash discusses how Tasers have helped law enforcement in Okeechobee County.

Now, deputies said it's a de-escalation tool they wouldn't want to be without.

"The main benefit is life. We're saving lives," Deputy Jack Nash said. "The main benefit of any less lethal [option] at any time is that we save lives, if at all possible."

Nash said ideally someone wouldn't resist arrest. But if they do, he feels Tasers are now their most used tool because they allow deputies to keep their distance.

Okeechobee County Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief explains how the use of Tasers has changed how...
Okeechobee County Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief explains how the use of Tasers has changed how law enforcement operates.

Officials in Okeechobee County said all of its deputies carry a less lethal tool alongside their gun. The department said it has deployed Tasers 10 times this year.

It's a split-second decision, but now they said the focus is on critical thinking.

"What we have done over the last six years is had a higher priority on critical incidents, which means dealing with mental illness, people in distress, understanding what that means and how to react to it and recognize it," Okeechobee County Chief Deputy Michael Hazellief said. "That's definitely changed, and how we react with our less lethal."

Sheriff Noel Stephen said making sure his deputies are equipped with Tasers has saved countless lives.

"These tools are not only for them, but they're for the wellbeing of the individual being arrested and the public," Stephen said.

Sheriff Noel Stephen said the use of Tasers has helped to save lives in Okeechobee County.
Sheriff Noel Stephen said the use of Tasers has helped to save lives in Okeechobee County.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

Boynton Beach children 'Shop With A Cop'
Widening of Northlake Boulevard would impact homes, businesses
Internet connectivity issues impacting Palm Beach County schools
Iguana causes 'large-scale' power outage in Lake Worth Beach