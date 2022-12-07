Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City

Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village.

There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights, including the Palm City Post Office, the Lyric Theater, and Stuart Feed and Supply Museum.

On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there is going to be fairy hair braiding, face painting, live music, and food trucks. Plus Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to make an appearance and take photos with young fans.

