Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village.

There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights, including the Palm City Post Office, the Lyric Theater, and Stuart Feed and Supply Museum.

On Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., there is going to be fairy hair braiding, face painting, live music, and food trucks. Plus Santa and Mrs. Claus plan to make an appearance and take photos with young fans.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders

Latest News

FAU quarterback N'Kosi Perry (7) hands off the ball to FAU running back Larry McCammon (3)...
McCammon honored by C-USA coaches after topping 1,000 rushing yards
Gunta to replace retiring Alonso as Palm Beach County health director
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Spirit of Ukraine named Time’s 2022 Person of the Year
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to reporters at his weekly news...
Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops