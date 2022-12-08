Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

By Allen Cone
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff’s office said.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street near Lincoln Park Academy in Fort Pierce.

They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel were searching for the vehicle and its occupants with no description available, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WFLX.

No other details were available, but Woodworth said she expects to provide an update Thursday morning.

