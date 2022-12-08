Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night the sheriff's office said.

No injuries were reported.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Personnel searching for the vehicle and its occupants with no description available, spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WPTV.

The sheriff's office said to avoid this area as the investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available.

