Jupiter High School on lockdown after medical emergency involving student

Jupiter Community High School is on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.

In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital.

"This is an isolated incident. All students are safe," the school district said in its call.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics responded to the school, located at 500 North Military Trail, for a medical call just before 10 a.m. and treated and transported one patient to a local trauma center.

A broken window could be seen on the second story of the school.

Police respond to Jupiter Community High School on Dec. 8, 2022, in Jupiter, Fla., for a medical emergency involving a student, the School District of Palm Beach County says.

Multiple law enforcement officers, including those from the Jupiter Police Department and school district police department, are at the scene.

Our WPTV news crew said Superintendent Mike Burke is also at the school.

Parents have been arriving Thursday morning, trying to pick up their children, but said they are unable to get them because the school is locked down.

Here is the official callout to parents from the School District of Palm Beach County:

"Good morning Jupiter High School parents and staff, this is the School District of Palm Beach County calling on behalf of Principal Iannitti,



Jupiter High School is currently locked down following a medical emergency involving a student who has been transported to the hospital.



This is an isolated incident. All students are safe. We will continue to update you."

No other details, including the age of the student or the extent of the student's injuries, have been released.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, Jupiter Community High School has the third-highest enrollment of any Palm Beach County high school this academic year with 3,100 students.

