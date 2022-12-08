Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student

Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said.

In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital.

"This is an isolated incident. All students are safe," the school district said in its call.

The school district told WPTV at 12:15 p.m. that the student is alive and being treated in the hospital.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said paramedics responded to the school, located at 500 North Military Trail, for a medical call just before 10 a.m. and treated and transported one patient to a local trauma center.

A broken window could be seen on the second story of the school.

Multiple law enforcement officers, including those from the Jupiter Police Department and the school district police department, were at the scene.

WPTV learned that Superintendent Mike Burke was also at the school.

School operations resumed at Jupiter High School and a lockdown was later lifted.

The school district said students were not released early, although some parents came to pick up their children.

Emotional support resources, including at least one therapy dog, were brought to campus to help students and staff members. Those resources will also be available Friday, the district said.

Below is the official callout to parents from the School District of Palm Beach County:

"Good morning Jupiter High School parents and staff, this is the School District of Palm Beach County calling on behalf of Principal Iannitti,



Jupiter High School is currently locked down following a medical emergency involving a student who has been transported to the hospital.



This is an isolated incident. All students are safe. We will continue to update you."

No other details, including the age of the student or the extent of the student's injuries, have been released.

According to the School District of Palm Beach County, Jupiter Community High School has the third-highest enrollment of any Palm Beach County high school this academic year with 3,100 students.

