Nice weather, sunny and dry, for the weekend

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday morning, temperatures in the mid to upper 60s with foggy conditions mainly along the Treasure Coast.

Thursday afternoon, highs in the low 80s, some light showers possible throughout the day, but any rain we do see will not add up to a whole lot.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Friday, highs in the low 80s, sunny skies, and a stray shower possible.

For the weekend, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny and mainly dry.

Next week, morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Some showers possible as a weak front slides south.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather in the central Atlantic Ocean is down to a 30% chance of development and will stay out to sea.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly

Latest News

Parents of RSV survivor says they waited 24 hours for hospital bed to open
Snow plows drive past Christmas decorations in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014. After...
Which cities have the best chance of seeing a white Christmas?
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce