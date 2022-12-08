Owls extend winning streak to 7 with blowout victory at home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to seven games after blowing out Florida Gulf Coast 85-53 on its home court Wednesday night.

FAU dominated the Eagles (7-3), going on an 18-6 run in the first half to lead 41-28 at halftime.

Alijah Martin scored a season-high and game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. The sophomore guard, who missed the last four games, was also 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Owls (8-1) are off to their best start in school history. It was the sixth straight win by double digits and the third in a row by 20 points or more.

Head coach Dusty May credited the players' chemistry for the team's fast start.

"They're all very like-minded," May said. "They're hard-working. They spend extra time in the gym. The scouting report is important to them, so it's really a group of like-minded guys who really don't care who gets the credit, who gets the accolades. They just want to win and have a real shared experience."

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner on a TV screen is seen through a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody
Palm Beach County School Board revises equity statement after state notice
Parents of RSV survivor says they waited 24 hours for hospital bed to open
Snow plows drive past Christmas decorations in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014. After...
Which cities have the best chance of seeing a white Christmas?