Owls extend winning streak to 7 with blowout victory at home

Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to seven games after blowing out Florida Gulf Coast 85-53 on its home court Wednesday night.

FAU dominated the Eagles (7-3), going on an 18-6 run in the first half to lead 41-28 at halftime.

Alijah Martin scored a season-high and game-high 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the floor. The sophomore guard, who missed the last four games, was also 4-of-8 from 3-point range.

The Owls (8-1) are off to their best start in school history. It was the sixth straight win by double digits and the third in a row by 20 points or more.

Head coach Dusty May credited the players' chemistry for the team's fast start.

"They're all very like-minded," May said. "They're hard-working. They spend extra time in the gym. The scouting report is important to them, so it's really a group of like-minded guys who really don't care who gets the credit, who gets the accolades. They just want to win and have a real shared experience."

