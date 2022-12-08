Palm Beach County School District announces graduation schedule

The Palm Beach County School District has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs

In addition to taking place in-person, mostly at the Expos Center of the South Florida Fairgrounds, graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on The Education Network, Xfinity Channel 235, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed live online with closed captioning.

They are spread over 12 days, starting May 11.

Twenty-eight of the ceremonies will take place at the Fairgrounds, including up to three in one day. The others are on campus at the place or at Alexander W. Dreyfoos.

Last year the school district return to regular ceremonies two years after the start of the pandemic. In 2021, each student only received about two tickets for family members with seat in pods of two, spaced six feet apart. In 2020, ceremonies were virtual.

Ceremonies are scheduled to take place on the dates and times listed below:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Indian Ridge: On Campus

• 6 p.m. – Palm Beach Virtual: Alexander W. Dreyfoos

Friday, May 12, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm School: On Campus

• 6 p.m. – Village Academy: On Campus

Monday, May 15, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Santaluces: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Wellington: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Take Stock in Children: South Florida Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Park Vista: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – West Boca: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – John I. Leonard: South Florida Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Central: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Spanish River: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Lake Worth: South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 18, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Jupiter: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Palm Beach Gardens: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Adult Education: South Florida Fairgrounds

Friday, May 19, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Alexander W. Dreyfoos: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – South Tech: South Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, May 20, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Atlantic: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Boynton Beach: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Boca: South Florida Fairgrounds

Monday, May 22, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Lakes: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Suncoast: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Inlet Grove: South Florida Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Olympic Heights: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Forest Hill: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Pahokee: South Florida Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm Beach: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Riviera Beach Prep.: South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 25, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Seminole Ridge: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – William T. Dwyer: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Glades Central: South Florida Fairgrounds

