Palm Beach County School District announces graduation schedule

Diploma in hands at graduation ceremony
Diploma in hands at graduation ceremony(Shannon Fagan)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County School District has announced the schedule of graduation ceremonies in 2023 for 32 schools, academies and programs

In addition to taking place in-person, mostly at the Expos Center of the South Florida Fairgrounds, graduation ceremonies will be broadcast live on The Education Network, Xfinity Channel 235, AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and streamed live online with closed captioning.

They are spread over 12 days, starting May 11.

Twenty-eight of the ceremonies will take place at the Fairgrounds, including up to three in one day. The others are on campus at the place or at Alexander W. Dreyfoos.

Last year the school district return to regular ceremonies two years after the start of the pandemic. In 2021, each student only received about two tickets for family members with seat in pods of two, spaced six feet apart. In 2020, ceremonies were virtual.

Ceremonies are scheduled to take place on the dates and times listed below:

Thursday, May 11, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Indian Ridge: On Campus

• 6 p.m. – Palm Beach Virtual: Alexander W. Dreyfoos

Friday, May 12, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm School: On Campus

• 6 p.m. – Village Academy: On Campus

Monday, May 15, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Santaluces: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Wellington: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Take Stock in Children: South Florida Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Park Vista: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – West Boca: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – John I. Leonard: South Florida Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Central: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Spanish River: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Lake Worth: South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 18, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Jupiter: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Palm Beach Gardens: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Adult Education: South Florida Fairgrounds

Friday, May 19, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Alexander W. Dreyfoos: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – South Tech: South Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, May 20, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Atlantic: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Boynton Beach: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Boca: South Florida Fairgrounds

Monday, May 22, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Palm Beach Lakes: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Suncoast: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Inlet Grove: South Florida Fairgrounds

Tuesday, May 23, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Olympic Heights: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – Forest Hill: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Pahokee: South Florida Fairgrounds

Wednesday, May 24, 2023

• 1 p.m. – Royal Palm Beach: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Riviera Beach Prep.: South Florida Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 25, 2023

• 8 a.m. – Seminole Ridge: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 1 p.m. – William T. Dwyer: South Florida Fairgrounds

• 6 p.m. – Glades Central: South Florida Fairgrounds

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
Police: Suspect in fatal shooting fled to Riviera Beach, hid in apartment
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say

Latest News

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges
Florida Supreme Court mulls police anonymity under Marsy's Law
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office outlines benefits of Tasers