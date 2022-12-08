Parents experience anxious moments during Jupiter HS lockdown

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There were some tense moments at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday after the school district said there was an isolated medical incident involving a student.

WPTV was alongside Julie Shapiro of Jupiter, a parent of a junior at the school, as she received communication about the lockdown at her son's school Thursday morning.

"Gavin texted me from school and mentioned that something happened at school," Shapiro said. "It just makes my heart race."

Shapiro said the communication came through multiple outlets — phone calls, text messages and emails from school officials, other parents and her son, who was inside the school.

Police respond to Jupiter Community High School on Dec. 8, 2022, for a medical emergency...
Police respond to Jupiter Community High School on Dec. 8, 2022, for a medical emergency involving a student, the School District of Palm Beach County says.

"I was worried. I was scared. My heart stopped," Shapiro said.

While she appreciated swift communication from the school district, Shapiro said speculation that quickly swirled online was frustrating.

"Your mind wanders," she said. "There's already stuff on social media, and no one knows. They're not there."

Like many others, Shapiro said her heart goes out to the student and their family as the school community waits to learn more about what happened.

"I'm feeling for the parents, even if you know them or don't. It's a child," Shapiro said. "I don't know what other kids saw at school. It affects everybody. It's sad."

The student was taken to a hospital for treatment.

