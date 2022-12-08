Spirit Airlines to begin direct flights from PBI to Atlantic City

FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia,...
FILE - A Spirit Airlines jet approaches Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pa., on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Spirit announced on Thursday, July 7, 2022, that it would again postpone a vote on the proposed merger with Frontier, a sign that it lacks shareholder support for the merger in the face of a rival bid by JetBlue Airways. Spirit delayed the vote by a week, until July 15. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Spirit Airlines announced Thursday they will begin offering a direct flight from Palm Beach International Airport to Atlantic City starting this month.

The nonstop flights from Palm Beach County to the resort city will begin Dec. 15.

The South Florida-based airline is celebrating its return to PBI with discounted fares starting at $50 one-way for travel to and from PBI and ACY.

The $50 one-way fares are valid with a 14-day advance purchase through Feb. 8. 2023 but are not available on Fridays or Sundays.

PBIA now offers about 50 nonstop flights to airports across the U.S.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly

Latest News

St. Lucie sheriff's office to share more details after deputies fired upon
Then-Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller plays against Akron during an NCAA college football...
Gators turn to ex-Ohio State QB to start Las Vegas Bowl
West Palm Beach mayor sues challenger in upcoming election
Jupiter High School on lockdown after medical emergency involving student