St. Lucie sheriff's office to share more details after deputies fired upon

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office scheduled a news conference to share more details about an incident Wednesday night where deputies were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop.

Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. 17th Street in Fort Pierce at about 6:45 p.m.

St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop in the 1200 block of N. 17th Street in Fort Pierce on Dec. 7, 2022.

Officials said the deputies were fired upon by occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

No deputies were hurt.

Personnel was searching for the vehicle and its occupants Wednesday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Tonya Woodworth told WPTV.

