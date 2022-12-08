Which cities have the best chance of seeing a white Christmas?

Snow plows drive past Christmas decorations in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014. After...
Snow plows drive past Christmas decorations in Trenton, N.J., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2014. After pummeling wide swaths of the Southeast, a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Mid-Atlantic region as it marched Northeast and threatened more power outages, traffic headaches and widespread closures for millions of residents. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Many people say they’re dreaming of a white Christmas, but most locales in the U.S. will likely not have snow on Dec. 25.

According to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, most major U.S. cities’ chances of seeing a white Christmas are well below 50%. NOAA considers a Christmas to be white if there is at least one inch of snow on the ground.

In major U.S. cities like New York and Philadelphia, the chances stand around 10%. Going up to Boston improves the chances to about 32%.

Major Midwest cities, like Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland, have about a 40% chance of a white Christmas.

U.S. cities with the best chances of a white Christmas (100 largest by population):

  1. St. Paul, Minnesota 76%
  2. Minneapolis 74%
  3. Madison, Wisconsin 65%
  4. Spokane, Washington 60%
  5. Buffalo 55%
  6. Milwaukee 47%
  7. Cleveland 43%
  8. Chicago 41%
  9. Denver 40%
  10. Toledo, Ohio 38%

Are you looking for a nearly guaranteed shot of having a white Christmas in the continental United States? Crested Butte, Colorado, has a 99% chance of a white Christmas, according to NOAA. The city is high up in the Rocky Mountains at an elevation of 8,800 feet.

Whether 2022 ends up being snowy will be determined. According to NOAA, the northwestern United States is expected to be colder and wetter than most Decembers.

To see if your town has a shot at a white Christmas, click here. 

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Jupiter shark diving crew convicted of stealing fishing gear
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows the suspect push the 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the...
GRAPHIC: Home Depot employee dies after store thief pushes him to ground, police say
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly

Latest News

Parents of RSV survivor says they waited 24 hours for hospital bed to open
Nice weather, sunny and dry, for the weekend
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce