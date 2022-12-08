WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian custody

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner on a TV screen is seen through a...
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner on a TV screen is seen through a video camera viewer as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service, in a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
President Joe Biden confirmed WNBA star Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody as part of a prisoner swap.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said on Thursday.

CBS reported the deal was in exchange for Viktor Bout, an international arms dealer.

Biden thanked the United Arab Emirates for facilitating the exchange.

The U.S. said for months it had been working on her release.

"As I think is well known, we put a significant proposal on the table some months ago now, and since then, we’ve had other conversations, other engagements, and we are constantly looking at how we can bring Americans who in one way or another are being arbitrarily detained, whether it’s in Russia or anywhere else, to get them home," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier this week.

While playing in Russia, Griner was arrested in February for possessing hash oil. She was later sentenced to nine years to prison.

Griner maintained that she was using the drug as a prescription.

The Department of Justice accused Bout of conspiring to sell millions of dollars worth of weapons, including hundreds of surface-to-air missiles and over 20,000 AK-47s to the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia

Bout was convicted on four criminal counts: (1) conspiring to kill U.S. nationals; (2) conspiring to kill U.S. officers and employees; (3) conspiring to acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles; and (4) conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

In 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Biden said the U.S. would continue to negotiate for the release of Paul Whelan, who was convicted in Russia for spying. The Biden administration considered both Griner and Whelan "wrongfully detained."

Biden said Griner's release was not a case of the U.S. choosing her over Whelan. Biden added that Russia is treating Whelan's case differently.

Story is breaking, refresh for updates.

