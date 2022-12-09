Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton.

Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion.

A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the station's opening will provide another transportation option.

"[The train is ] something that I could potentially use," Przydzial said. "I have friends in West Palm Beach that use it often when we go to events down in Miami."

Prydzial said Brightline's work to connect South Florida to Orlando also piqued his interest.

"My folks live in Orlando, friends, and family," he said. "I go up there a lot, and I'm very interested in that service as well."

Mayor Scott Singer speaks about how the new Brightline station will benefit Boca Raton.

The idea of having a Brightline station started in 2019.

Soon after, both parties entered into an agreement, and the city approved a long-term land lease.

COVID-19 hit in 2020, delaying the project. Construction didn't resume until the end of 2021.

"We put in nearly $9 million for our portion of the parking garage, which will give free dedicated parking to the library patrons," Singer said. "Brightline is building the station, the majority of the garage and other improvements, and they're putting in maybe four or five times what we've put in," Boca Mayor Scott Singer said.

He believes the opening of the Brightline station will be a boom to the city.

"It will allow our residents to be connected to a major transportation network," Singer said. "[It] allows our businesses, cultural attractions and other entities to draw talent, visitors and employees from up and down the line."

The station is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city's public library.

There's no definite date when the station is going to open, but WPTV has been told it will be sometime in December.

Scripps Only Content 2022