Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids

On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids.

It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as National Christmas Card Day.

Charles Bender is the CEO for Place of Hope.

"A lot of kids are removed for imminent danger, their temporary place called foster care. Some are there a little bit longer term and some are brand new, some are in shelters. They just need to be reminded at this time sign that somebody cares. Obviously there was a lot of great families in the community too. But just knowing that the greater community cares and bringing them some joy, that's what we're trying to do today with our community," said Bender.

Many of the cards are decorated elaborately with ribbon, bling, and stickers.

"I think when the young people receive them they'll know that some energy and some love was put in to the [cards] which makes it special," Bender said.

A Place of Hope has many programs for kids and youth who age out of foster care.

"We treat every day as a time to plant seeds. And so we're looking at your educational needs. We're looking at your social needs. We're looking at making sure that you're comfortable in that family environment and that you're actually getting back to that family environment. We're not trying to replace [a family] but we're trying to emulate healthy families so that when they do finally leave here," said Bender.

